Old Port Advisors Has $556,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.