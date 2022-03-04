Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

