Old Port Advisors Sells 296 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $150.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.79 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

