Old Port Advisors Sells 746 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,082,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,089,000 after buying an additional 321,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $104.49 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

