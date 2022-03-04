Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.46 on Friday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Omeros by 354.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Omeros by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.