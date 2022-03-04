Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.46 on Friday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Omeros by 354.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Omeros by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.