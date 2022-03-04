Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.46 on Friday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.
A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.
Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
