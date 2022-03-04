OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OMRNY opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.49.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OMRON will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in OMRON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

