ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $78.00. The stock traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 143579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

