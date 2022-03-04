Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Lowered to C$126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. increased their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Onex stock opened at C$83.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. Onex has a 52 week low of C$72.98 and a 52 week high of C$101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.35.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

