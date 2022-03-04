Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

WEN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.