OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OHAAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. OPY Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,500,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,742,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.