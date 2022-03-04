Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $490,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Several research firms have commented on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

