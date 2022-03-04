Orion Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,105 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,478% compared to the average daily volume of 32 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORN. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Get Orion Group alerts:

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.35 on Friday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.