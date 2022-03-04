Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $664.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after purchasing an additional 155,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

