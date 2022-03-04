Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OFIX. TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.56. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,349. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.13 million, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

