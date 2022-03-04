Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Meghan V. Joyce Sells 2,540 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $17,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oscar Health stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

