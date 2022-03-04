Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ORCC. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 78.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

