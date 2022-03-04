Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($34.21) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,475 ($33.21) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($37.97). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,284.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,372.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 34.62.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.