PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) to Issue GBX 10.30 Dividend

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 465 ($6.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 627.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.73. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 461.20 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 691 ($9.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGE shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.19) target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.79) to GBX 770 ($10.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 662 ($8.88).

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.47), for a total value of £111,497.70 ($149,601.10).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

