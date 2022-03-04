Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after buying an additional 365,071 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after buying an additional 415,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

