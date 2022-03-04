PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Update

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 195.5% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SVJTY stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. PAO Severstal has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $23.89.
PAO Severstal Company Profile (Get Rating)
