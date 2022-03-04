PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Update

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 195.5% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SVJTY stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. PAO Severstal has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $23.89.

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

