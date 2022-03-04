Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.39. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

