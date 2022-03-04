Patrick Harrison Carroll Sells 86,820 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $63,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 163,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

