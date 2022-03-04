Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 3,153 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

