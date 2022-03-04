Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,239,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $158.91 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

