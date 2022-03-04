Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000.

FPE stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

