Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 3,580 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 266,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,511.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 60,514 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58.

