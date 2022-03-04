Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

