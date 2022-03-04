Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 593 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $839.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $957.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $923.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

