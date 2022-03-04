Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Price Up 7.4% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 13,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 663,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

