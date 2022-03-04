Paul Liberman Sells 279,102 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DKNG opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

