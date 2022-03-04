Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Morgan Stanley

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Paya stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paya by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paya by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after buying an additional 772,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paya by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 695,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paya by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 700,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,909,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

