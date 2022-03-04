PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 18.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

