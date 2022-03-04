PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider James Barham Buys 33,685 Shares

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham purchased 33,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £19,874.15 ($26,665.97).
LON PCIP opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.98. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
