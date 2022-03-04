PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $84.00 at MKM Partners

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

PDC Energy stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

