PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Cap of $100.29 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $100.29 million and approximately $256,039.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,170,951,741 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,585,708 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

