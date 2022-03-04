Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.33.

PSO stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

