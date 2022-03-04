Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$44.50 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
PBA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -824.97%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 45,912 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
