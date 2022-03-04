PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.87

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 29205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.82.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

