Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,106 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

