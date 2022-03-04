Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.64

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 13919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.
The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43.
About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)
