Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

WOOF stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

