PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PetIQ by 12.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PetIQ by 12.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in PetIQ by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PetIQ news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman purchased 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $674.91 million, a PE ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

PETQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

