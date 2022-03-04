Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $24,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 550,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

