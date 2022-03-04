PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.66.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
