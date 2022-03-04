PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

