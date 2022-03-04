Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $588.40

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 588.40 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 589.40 ($7.91), with a volume of 1009464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($8.12).

PHNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($10.60) to GBX 815 ($10.94) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.07) to GBX 804 ($10.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 780.75 ($10.48).

The firm has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 658.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 652.04.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,152.82). Also, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,258.55).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

