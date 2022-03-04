Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PIAGF traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 2.99. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271. Piaggio & C has a 52-week low of 2.70 and a 52-week high of 4.30.

About Piaggio & C

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

