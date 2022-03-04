Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PIAGF traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 2.99. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271. Piaggio & C has a 52-week low of 2.70 and a 52-week high of 4.30.
About Piaggio & C (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piaggio & C (PIAGF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.