Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

PLL opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares worth $512,591. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

