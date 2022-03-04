Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.
NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.12. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
