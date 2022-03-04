Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $139,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 186.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

