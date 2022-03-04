Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $11,833,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 1,824.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,373,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,108,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PING. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

